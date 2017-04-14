White House Will Not Disclose Visitor Logs

“The Trump Administration will not disclose logs of those who visit the White House complex, breaking with his predecessor,” Time reports.

“The decision, after nearly three months of speculation about the fate of the records, marks a dramatic from the Obama Administration’s voluntary disclosure of more than 6 million records during his presidency.”

“Under the Trump Administration’s directive, logs of those entering the White House complex will be kept secret until at least five years after Trump leaves office—at which point they will first be eligible to be requested by the public, press and scholars.”