Election Flips Views of the Economy

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: “Trump’s election did more than change the expectations of Republicans and Democrats about the economy’s future performance. It altered their assessments of the economy’s actual performance.”

“When GOP voters in Wisconsin were asked last October whether the economy had gotten better or worse ‘over the past year,’ they said ‘worse’ — by a margin of 28 points. But when they were asked the very same question last month, they said ‘better’ — by a margin of 54 points. That’s a net swing of 82 percentage points between late October 2016 and mid-March 2017.”