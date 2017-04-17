First Read: “We are 12 days away from Donald Trump’s 100th as president, but it isn’t too early to proclaim his start as the poorest in the modern era… This isn’t to say that Trump’s first 100 days have lacked successes or have failed to follow through on campaign promises — see his immigration policies or the rolling back of Obama’s regulations.”

“But here’s why Trump’s poor start matters: A president’s first three months in office are the EASIEST time to rack up legislative wins that can’t be simply erased by the next president. The honeymoon phase, traditionally, has been when a president’s power with his own party, with the opposition, and with independents is at its highest. But there’s been no honeymoon at all for the nation’s 45th president. And that’s arguably been the major storyline of Trump’s first 100 days in office.”