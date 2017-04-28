DeMint Set to be Ousted from Heritage Foundation

“The controversial president of the Heritage Foundation and former senator, Jim DeMint, may soon be out of a job, following a dispute with board members about the direction of far-right leaning think tank,” Politico reports.

“Some Heritage board members believe that DeMint has brought in too many Senate allies and made the think tank too bombastic and political – to the detriment of its research and scholarly aims. … DeMint has been in contract negotiations, which are expected to be cut short.”