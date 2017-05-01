The Summer White House

Palm Beach Post: “It appears the president will spend this weekend in New Jersey. When President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club is closed for the season, with brocade curtains hidden behind hurricane shutters and croquet mallets packed away from the pounding sun, the leader of the free world is not likely to spend his weekends at some other tropical paradise.”

“Instead, all indications are that he will make the occasional weekend trip from the White House to his Trump National Golf Club in rural Bedminster, New Jersey. In fact, it looks like Trump is planning to spend his first weekend there as president this coming Friday through Sunday, according to a Federal Aviation Administration notice posted Monday morning.”