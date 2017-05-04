GOP Health Care Bill Passes the House

The House passed the Republican bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, 217 to 213.

New York Times: “The House measure faces profound uncertainty in the Senate, where the legislation’s steep spending cuts will almost certainly be moderated. Any legislation that can get through the Senate will again have to clear the House and its conservative majority.”

Washington Post: “Democrats, meanwhile, predicted that the measure would be devastating for Americans’ health-care coverage but also, on a political level, for Republicans who voted for it.”

Politico: What’s actually in the GOP health care bill?