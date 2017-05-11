Claims of Interference with FBI Russia Investigation

A source tells CBS News that the Russia investigation is considered to be “a crisis” within the FBI and “there is a whole lot of interfering.”

“The succession of events surrounding Comey’s firing is not considered to be a coincidence by the agency. In the week before he was terminated, Comey asked Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein for additional resources to pursue the Russia investigation.”

HuffPost: “The breadth of the president’s interference in the investigations of his own campaign has shocked officials at law enforcement agencies and on Capitol Hill, both for the extent to which it disregards political norms and the potential it has to upend legitimate oversight. And it’s forced a major readjustment within those agencies to try and immunize themselves from White House influence.”

For members: Trump’s Crisis Is About to Get Much Worse