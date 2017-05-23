Burr Says Flynn Could Be Held In Contempt

Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) “is not ruling out holding Michael Flynn in contempt of Congress as President Trump’s former national security adviser continues to stonewall Congress,” Politico reports.

Burr said his committee has “plenty” of options to respond: “You’ll just have to wait and watch. Contempt is certainly one of the avenues that we could pursue. It does us no good to have people insist on pleading the Fifth if you’re out trying to get information. The only thing I can tell you is immunity is off the table.”