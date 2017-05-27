Kushner Had Undisclosed Contacts with Russian Envoy

“Jared Kushner had at least three previously undisclosed contacts with the Russian ambassador to the United States during and after the 2016 presidential campaign,” seven current and former U.S. officials told Reuters.

“The new information about the two calls as well as other details uncovered by Reuters shed light on when and why Kushner first attracted FBI attention and show that his contacts with Russian envoy Sergei Kislyak were more extensive than the White House has acknowledged.”