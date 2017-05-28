Trump Is Back Bashing the Media on Twitter

President Trump, back from a nine-day overseas trip, wasted little time on Sunday morning turning his Twitter account back into a political weapon as he assailed what he called the “fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media,” the New York Times reports.

“While Mr. Trump largely avoided provocative Twitter posts during his journey through the Middle East and Europe, he returned to social media soon after arriving at the White House on Saturday night, pushing back against a flurry of news reports stemming from investigations into contacts between Russia and his associates, including his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.”