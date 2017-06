“I was elected by voters of Pittsburgh, not Paris. I promised I would exit or renegotiate any deal which fails to serve U.S. interests.”

— President Trump, announcing the U.S. is pulling out of the Paris climate accord.

“As the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy and future.”

— Pitssburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, on Twitter.