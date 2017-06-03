Comey Has Paralyzed the White House

Mike Allen: “Next week, Comey comes out of the shadows, with Senate Intelligence Committee testimony scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday that promises to be the most gripping television to come off of Capitol Hill since the Clinton impeachment hearings or Watergate.”

“Leaks about Comey’s conclusion that Trump was pressuring him, and his real-time documentation in potentially devastating memos, has the White House and its allies worried that this could be their worst week since taking office.”

“The Comey chaos is making staff changes extremely difficult, even though Trump continues to ruminate to friends about his lineup.”