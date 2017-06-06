Voters Head to the Polls Today in Los Angeles

Los Angeles Times: “With a handful of competitive special elections underway across the country, the race to replace Xavier Becerra in the 34th Congressional District has gotten far less attention since the April primary winnowed a field of two dozen candidates to two.”

“But the runoff between Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez and attorney Robert Lee Ahn, both Democrats, will either continue a decades-old tradition of Latino representation or hand a political milestone to the district’s Korean American minority. If elected, Ahn would become the first Korean American Democrat elected to Congress and only the second ever.”