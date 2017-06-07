Comey’s Testimony Leaks

Fired FBI Director James Comey said President Trump told him at the White House “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty’’ in their private White House dinner conversation in January, according to written testimony prepared by Comey, the Washington Post reports.

“In written remarks submitted to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday — a day before his much-anticipated testimony — Comey said he remembered nine separate private conversations with President Trump. Three were in person and six on the phone.”

When the president made his comments about loyalty at the Jan. 27 dinner, Comey wrote that “I didn’t move, speak, or change my facial expression in any way during the awkward silence that followed. We simply looked at each other in silence. The conversation then moved on, but he returned to the subject near the end of our dinner.’’