President Trump said he “would be willing to testify under oath that he didn’t urge James Comey to ease off the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s probe of the former national security adviser, a day after the former FBI director testified before the Senate that Mr. Trump had done so,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

Said Trump: “I didn’t say that. I will tell you I didn’t say that. And there’d be nothing wrong if I did say it, according to everything I’ve read today.”