“An organization that opposes the Republican effort to repeal and replace key parts of the Affordable Care Act is pressuring five GOP senators not to vote for the emerging legislation in a new $1.5 million ad campaign that begins Monday,” the Washington Post reports.

The ad is targeting Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Jeff Flake (R-AZ), Susan Collins (R-ME), Dean Heller (R-NV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) with television and radio ads urging them to vote no.