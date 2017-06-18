Trump Aides Already Looking to Cash In?

Jonathan Swan: “A well-known book agent tells me Kellyanne and other top officials could expect ‘high seven figures’ if they publish the first ‘insider’ book on life inside the Trump campaign or White House. The agent told me he’s heard from a number of officials currently inside the White House who want to know how much money they could expect to make from writing books when they leave.”

“Corey Lewandowski is reportedly one step ahead of them. CNN’s Oliver Darcy reports that the sacked campaign manager is shopping a book through his agent. I’m told he can expect more than $1 million if he goes through with it.”