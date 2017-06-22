How the GOP Could Go Nuclear on Obamacare Repeal

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) “has promised that senators will get unlimited opportunity for amendments in any health care floor fight next week. Senate Democrats aren’t so sure,” Politico reports.

“Riled-up liberal activists are urging Democrats to effectively filibuster the GOP’s health care bill by attacking it with hundreds of amendments. But Democratic senators are floating the prospect that McConnell will move to cut off the vote-a-rama if he feels Democrats are putting up votes on amendments purely as a delay tactic — a maneuver that would effectively be tantamount to a legislative nuclear option.”

“Even though it appears highly unlikely to be triggered, it’s still a tool at McConnell’s disposal. And one of his top deputies said in an interview Wednesday that it remains an option.”