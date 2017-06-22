Senate Republicans Get a Look at Their Health Care Bill

David Nather: “It’s not just the rest of us who are in suspense. When Senate GOP leaders post the draft bill online this morning, it will be the first look at the details for a lot of rank and file Senate Republicans, too — aside from the leaks, of course.”

“It’s not a total mystery — Caitlin Owens has as good a read as anyone, and we’re getting new details this morning from sources who have been briefed. And the bottom line is, it’s not going to be a totally different than the House passed. It’s going to be mostly the same structure, with changes at the margins.”