Pentagon May Help Deport Foreign-Born Recruits

“The Pentagon is considering a plan to cancel enlistment contracts for 1,000 foreign-born recruits without legal immigration status, knowingly exposing them to deportation,” the Washington Post reports.
“The undated action memo, prepared for Defense Secretary Jim Mattis by personnel and intelligence officials at the Pentagon… describes potential security threats of immigrants recruited in a program designed to award fast-tracked citizenship in exchange for urgently needed medical and language skills.”Save to Favorites