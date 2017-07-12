Health Care Bill Still Stuck in the Senate

David Nather: “What did Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell get for the extra two weeks of work on the Senate health care bill? A revised bill, to be released Thursday morning, that’s likely to leave Senate Republicans in about the same place they were before: divided and stuck.”

“And then they’ll vote next week — or maybe they won’t, if they can’t approve the procedural motion to take up the bill. That’s a real possibility, if there are no game changers between now and then. And you know what McConnell doesn’t have right now? A game changer.”

Important: “If the bill doesn’t pass next week — or if the Senate can’t even get the votes to take it up — don’t write off the possibility that the Senate could follow up with a repeal-only vote… Senate GOP leaders are leaving that door open, and White House officials are urging them to take that vote.”

New York Times: Senate GOP plans to try again with revised health care bill.