When reporters asked Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) how a Republican caucus meeting went the Alaska senator waited for an elevator to arrive, she responded, “Icky,” quickly noting that was not “very senatorial,” the Alaska Dispatch News reports.

When asked if any progress was made “on issues that are important to you” for the health care bill, she paused and said, “No.”

Politico says Murkowski ripped GOP leaders’ attempt to scale back Medicaid spending in their new bill.