Governors from Both Parties Denounce Health Care Bill

“The nation’s governors, gathered here for their annual summer meeting, came out strongly on Friday against the new Senate bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act, turning up the pressure on Republican leaders struggling to round up the votes to pass the bill next week,” the New York Times reports.

“Opposition came not just from Democratic governors but from Republicans who split along familiar lines — conservatives who said the legislation did not go far enough and moderates who said it was far too harsh on their state’s vulnerable residents.”

Washington Post: White House launches aggressive push to flip GOP governors opposed to Senate health bill.