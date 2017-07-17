Trump Approval Holds Steady

A new Monmouth poll finds President Trump’s approval rating has held fairly steady, 39% to 52%, despite recent revelations that family members and campaign aids met with Russian operatives during the 2016 campaign.
Said pollster Patrick Murray: “Trump’s job rating has basically held steady amid another round of supposedly damaging news. Most Americans disapprove of his son and other advisers meeting with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign, but that hasn’t really moved the needle on any other public opinion metric related to the president.”
Also interesting: "About 4-in-10 Americans currently support impeaching Trump six months into his term, which is significantly higher than the number who called for Richard Nixon's impeachment six months into that president's second term."