McConnell Plans Obamacare Repeal Vote Next Week

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced that the Senate will vote on a procedural motion to take up a bill that would repeal the Affordable Care Act “early next week,” The Hill reports.

David Nather: “Unless something changes between now and then, Senate Republicans won’t get the 50 votes they need to begin debate on any health care bill, including McConnell’s fallback plan of a repeal bill without an ACA replacement. But McConnell is determined to hold the vote even if it fails. GOP leaders will be increasing the pressure on the Republican holdouts to change their minds.”