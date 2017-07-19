Postal Service Broke Law in Effort to Help Clinton

“The U.S. Postal Service engaged in ‘systemic’ violations of federal law by pressuring managers to approve letter carriers taking time off last fall to campaign for Hillary Clinton and other union-backed Democrats,” the Washington Post reports.

“High-level postal officials had for years developed a practice of granting the employees’ requests for unpaid leave, leading last year to an ‘institutional bias’ in favor of Clinton and other Democrats endorsed by the National Association of Letter Carriers, one of the largest postal unions.”