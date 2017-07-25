Scaramucci Axes First Staffer

“Newly appointed White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said on Tuesday that he plans to dismiss assistant press secretary Michael Short,” Politico reports.

“Short was closely aligned with press secretary Sean Spicer… He was scorned by many of his colleagues for quitting the Trump campaign, only to rejoin as a White House staffer because of Priebus.”

Scaramucci warned that Short would be the first of many, if he’s not able to stop the leaks: “I’m committed to taking the comms shop down to Sarah [Huckabee Sanders] and me, if I can’t get the leaks to stop.”