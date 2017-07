“On the day the Senate moved on long-promised health-care legislation, President Trump signaled his next priority: overhauling the tax code to push corporate rates down and give middle-class taxpayers a break, even if it means some of the wealthiest pay more,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

Said Trump: “The people I care most about are the middle-income people in this country, who have gotten screwed. And if there’s upward revision it’s going to be on high-income people.”