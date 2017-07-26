Senate Votes Down ‘Clean Repeal’ Bill

A bill that would just repeal of the Affordable Care Act was voted down by the U.S. Senate, 55 to 45, the New York Times reports.

“The vote underscored the bind that Republican leaders have found themselves in. Repealing the health law without an immediate replacement lacks crucial support among Republicans, but a more comprehensive measure that would have repealed major parts of the law with a ready replacement also came up short on Tuesday night.”

The New York Times has a good tally of the votes.

David Nather: “Leading conservative groups, including Americans for Prosperity and FreedomWorks, are making today’s Senate vote on a straight repeal of the Affordable Care Act a ‘key vote’ — meaning they’ll use it in the 2018 election to evaluate senators’ voting records.”