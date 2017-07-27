Bannon’s Shadow Press Office May Violate Law

Center for Public Integrity: “In an arrangement prominent ethics experts say is without precedent and potentially illegal, the White House is referring questions for senior presidential adviser Stephen Bannon to an outside public relations agent whose firm says she is working for free.”

“The unorthodox setup means Bannon, Trump’s chief strategist, is potentially violating the Antideficiency Act, which provides that federal employees “may not accept voluntary services for [the] government or employ personal services exceeding that authorized by law.'”