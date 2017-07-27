Republicans Still Working on ‘Skinny Repeal’ Bill

David Nather: “Senate Republicans don’t just have to write a ‘skinny repeal’ bill that can get at least 50 Republicans. They also have to write one that meets their savings targets under budget “reconciliation” rules — and they’re not there yet, as of this morning. The Congressional Budget Office estimates released yesterday suggest that the bill, at least as originally described, could be as much as $55 billion short of the savings target, according to Loren Adler, a budget expert at the Brookings Institution.”

“That’s likely a major reason we haven’t seen a bill yet, with the Senate ‘vote-a-rama’ scheduled to start tonight.”