Trump Approval Plunges to New Low

A new Quinnipiac poll finds President Trump’s approval rating at a dismal 33% to 61%.

By a 54% to 26%, American voters say that they are embarrassed rather than proud to have Trump as president and by 57% to 40%, they say he is abusing the powers of his office.

Said pollster Tim Malloy: “It’s hard to pick what is the most alarming number in the troubling trail of new lows for President Trump. Profound embarrassment over his performance in office and deepening concern over his level-headedness have to raise the biggest red flags. The daily drip drip of missteps and firings and discord are generating a tidal wave of bad polling numbers.”