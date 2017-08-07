The Los Angeles Times reports that a constituent at a town hall meeting had harsh words for Rep. Doug LaMalfa’s (R-CA) vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act: “May you die in pain.”

“LaMalfa stood his ground on stage at the Chico Elks Lodge as person after person ripped into him for his votes and positions on healthcare and climate change as well as for his unyielding support for President Trump.”

Axios: “Many Republicans viewed this as the worst case scenario — they have to deal with the wrath of constituents upset over their position on the unpopular health care plan, and still have nothing to show for it.”