Peter Thiel Turns on Trump

President Trump’s most prominent Silicon Valley supporter has distanced himself from the president in private conversations, describing his “incompetent” administration, and one that may well end in “disaster,” according to BuzzFeed News.

“Peter Thiel’s unguarded remarks have surprised associates, some of whom are still reeling from his full-throated endorsement of Trump at the Republican National Convention. And while the investor stands by the president in public… his private doubts underscore the fragility of the president’s backing from even his most public allies… Thiel’s views remain private — but various disparaging comments were recounted to BuzzFeed News by three separate sources, and others who subsequently confirmed those accounts. These people requested anonymity for fear of damaging personal relationships and possible retribution.”