The Memo that Led to the NSC Shakeup

Foreign Policy obtained the disturbing memo written by ousted National Security Council staffer Rich Higgins which “provides a sweeping, if at times conspiratorial, view of what it describes as a multi-pronged attack on the Trump White House.”

Trump is being attacked, the memo says, because he represents “an existential threat to cultural Marxist memes that dominate the prevailing cultural narrative.” Those threatened by Trump include “‘deep state’ actors, globalists, bankers, Islamists, and establishment Republicans.”

Though not called out by name, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster “was among those described in the document as working against Trump.”