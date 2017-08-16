Trump’s Council of CEOs Disbands Following Remarks

“President Trump’s relationship with the American business community suffered a major setback as the president was forced to shut down his major business advisory councils after corporate leaders repudiated his comments on the violence in Charlottesville this weekend,” the Washington Post reports.

“A slew of corporate chieftans announced they were resigning from the councils in recent days after they said Trump was slow to condemn white supremacy groups.”

Mike Allen reports the group disbanded itself and the decision was made quickly, according to one executive: “Given the comments of the last several days, no one could continue to be seen as supporting this kind of divisiveness.”