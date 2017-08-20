No Sunday Show Defense from White House

Jonathan Swan: “Not a single Trump administration official appeared on today’s Sunday shows to defend the president. I’m told the White House made no serious efforts to convince officials to go on, knowing the hosts of the shows would pressure the guests relentlessly on the president’s response to the racist carnage in Charlottesville.”

“The White House judged it was better to have nobody out there than risk providing fuel for another 24-hour negative news cycle on Charlottesville.”