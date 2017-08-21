Lawmaker Says Impeachment More Likely Than Removal

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) “received an overwhelming endorsement from constituents Sunday for his decision to introduce articles of impeachment against President Trump,” the Los Angeles Times reports.

“Several hundred attendees of a town hall cheered Sherman’s recitation of the reasons he thinks Trump has committed high crimes and misdemeanors, the constitutional standard for impeachment.”

Said Sherman: “Impeachment is more likely than the 25th Amendment, and it could take a few more shocking things to happen. We’re not there yet.”