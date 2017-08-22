Still No Plan for How to Raise the Debt Ceiling

“The nation’s borrowing limit needs to be lifted in the next month or so, and House and Senate Republicans and the Trump administration have no idea and no plan how it’s going to get done,” Playbook reports.

“Elements in the White House have signaled to Hill leaders they believe Congress will pass a clean increase — lifting the debt cap without other provisions. This will not fly with some conservative members, who want some sort of policy concessions. House and Senate Republicans tell us they have not decided on a strategy as of yet. The prevailing theory among GOP aides continues to be that the Senate will pass a clean debt ceiling increase and jam the House with it. That seems risky, and aides are worried.”

Said one GOP aide: “Leadership has no plan for debt ceiling. Zero specifics on tax reform. We are six weeks away for funding the government and no one has any idea what will happen. Leadership has nothing they’ve articulated.”

Boston Globe: Businesses fret over Congress’ ability to avoid debt default.