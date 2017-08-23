Trump Takes Aim at Press Again

New York Times: “Every time you think President Trump’s anti-press rhetoric can’t get worse, he finds a way of surprising you and not surprising you all at the same time. That he will attack journalists on a regular basis should be expected at this point, and it is. The surprising part comes when he manages to outdo himself. After all, he couldn’t possibly top ‘enemy of the people,’ could he?”

“Yet there he was in Phoenix on Tuesday, telling a crowd of thousands of ardent supporters that journalists were ‘sick people’ who he believes ‘don’t like our country,’ and are ‘trying to take away our history and our heritage.'”