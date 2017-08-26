Zinke’s Daughter Blasts Trump

“The daughter of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, like her father a Navy veteran, appears, in the rawest of terms, to have excoriated President Trump in a social media post after the announcement that transgender soldiers would be banned from the military,” the Billings Gazette reports.

Said Jennifer Detlefsen: “This man is a disgrace. I’ve tried to keep politics out of my social media feed as much as possible, but this is inexcusable… This veteran says sit down and shut the fuck up, you know-nothing, never-served piece of shit.”