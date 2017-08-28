Hurricane Cleanup Poses Governing Test for Republicans

“The catastrophic floods brought by Hurricane Harvey to southeastern Texas will pose an immediate test for the White House and Congress, pressing policymakers to approve billions of dollars in recovery funds even though they haven’t agreed on much else this year,” the Washington Post reports.

“White House officials and GOP leaders were already taking stock of the challenge on Sunday, even as the floodwaters in Texas — and the eventual cost of recovery — were still rising. One senior White House official and GOP aides on Capitol Hill said late Sunday they expected to begin discussing an ’emergency’ package of funding soon to help with relief and rebuilding efforts, even if agreement as to the size of such a package remained premature.”