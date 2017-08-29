Republicans Increasingly Divided on Trump

A new Pew Research survey finds that just 31% of Republican voters say they agree with President Trump on all or nearly all issues, while an additional 38% agree with him on many, but not all, issues.

In contrast, 77% of Democrats report virtually no agreement with Trump on issues.

In views of Trump’s conduct as president, 46% of Republicans express mixed feelings, while 19% say they do not like his conduct; 34% say they like the way he conducts himself as president. Among Democrats, 89% have a negative view of Trump’s conduct.

Overall, Trump’s approval rate is a dismal 36% to 63%.