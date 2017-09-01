Longtime Trump Aide Will Leave White House

Presiden Trump’s longtime aide and current director of Oval Office operations Keith Schiller has told people he intends to leave the White House, CNN reports.

“Schiller has told associates within the last two weeks that he plans to leave the White House at the end of September or in early October, the sources said. Schiller has told people his primary reason for leaving was financial, the sources said. Schiller earns a $165,000 annual salary at the White House — a downgrade from his annual earnings before he followed Trump to the White House.”

Shane Savistky: “If Schiller departs, Trump would lose a decades-long confidant — and one of the few remaining Trump Organization holdovers — at one of the most tumultuous times in his presidency.”