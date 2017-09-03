Trump Will End DACA Program

President Trump “has decided to end the Obama-era program that grants work permits to undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as children,” Politico reports.

“Senior White House aides huddled Sunday afternoon to discuss the rollout of a decision likely to ignite a political firestorm — and fulfill one of the president’s core campaign promises.”

“Trump has wrestled for months with whether to do away with the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, known as DACA. He has faced strong warnings from members of his own party not to scrap the program and struggled with his own misgivings about targeting minors for deportation.”