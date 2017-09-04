Putin Says Whoever Leads In AI Will Rule the World

Russian president Vladimir Putin has joined the war of words concerning the international race to develop artificial intelligence, The Verge reports.

Said Putin: “Artificial intelligence is the future, not only for Russia, but for all humankind. It comes with colossal opportunities, but also threats that are difficult to predict. Whoever becomes the leader in this sphere will become the ruler of the world.”

Elon Musk responds: “Competition for AI superiority at national level most likely cause of WW3.”