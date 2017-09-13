Trump Continues to Rant About Comey

Mike Allen: “Behind the scenes in the West Wing, President Trump continues to rant and brood about former FBI Director Jim Comey and the Russia investigation that got him fired. Trump tells aides and visitors that the probe now being run by special counsel Bob Mueller is a witch hunt, and that Comey was a leaker.”

“The president’s friends are most worried about Mueller digging into past business deals, which is why his team keeps raising concerns in public and private about the ‘scope’ of the investigation.”

First Read: “Remember, Comey is likely to be a key witness in the Russia investigation that special counsel Robert Mueller is pursuing.”