Senate Democrats Weigh Using Procedural Tricks

Politico: “Senate Democrats are weighing whether they have enough procedural tricks — and stamina — to kill a possible GOP attempt to repeal Obamacare. The Democrats are considering whether they could force enough amendment votes on the Senate floor to run out the clock and effectively kill the Obamacare repeal, by taking debate past Sept. 30, when the GOP’s special procedural tool to pass a bill with just a simple majority expires.”

“If Republicans move forward … they would be faced with an extremely tight timeline. They left Washington on Tuesday ahead of Rosh Hashanah and are not expected to return until Monday evening. Yom Kippur will begin Friday evening, just about 30 hours before the reconciliation deadline hits on Saturday, Sept. 30. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), one of the authors of the latest Obamacare repeal bill, who attends a Baptist church, said he won’t try to get the Senate to work through the Jewish holiday.”