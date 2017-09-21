Bharara Details Trump’s Inappropriate Communications

Preet Bharara, the US attorney who President Trump fired just three months into his presidency, said on his new podcast that he believes that if he had stayed Trump would have asked him “to do something inappropriate.”

Said Bharara: “I believe based on the information that we have on the president talking to Jim Comey relating to Michael Flynn, the information about the president talking to Jeff Sessions about the case of Joe Arpaio, and how he wanted both of those cases to go away — that had I not been fired, and had Donald Trump continued to cultivate a direct personal relationship with me, it’s my strong belief that at some point, given the history, the President of the United States would have asked me to do something inappropriate.”