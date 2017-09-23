GOP Aims for Corporate Tax Rate of 20%

Washington Post: “Republicans are targeting a corporate rate of 20 percent in their federal tax overhaul plan, according to three people familiar with the emerging blueprint — a number that represents a substantial cut from the current 35 percent rate but falls short of the 15 percent President Trump has long pushed for.”

“The plan remains fluid … But they said the template is taking a more definite shape ahead of a planned rollout next week by the ‘Big Six’ negotiators from the White House, Senate and House.”